‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air due to Ginni’s pregnancy?





According to the latest grapevine, the popular comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air and the reason is said to be Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s second pregnancy.

A source shared, "Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break."

Kapil, who recently made Netflix debut wanted to take a break from work due to Ginni’s pregnancy. The comedian is expecting their second child and to spend more time with his pregnant wife, Kapil wants to take a break from his show. However, no confirmation stamp has been put on the news.

Another reason given for the show going off-air is that since Bollywood is not seeing any new releases and no celebrities can be found to promote their show, the makers have decided to take a break of couple of months. They will return with a fresh season of The Kapil Sharma Show in future time.

As per report, Ginni is in her last trimester and will deliver her second child in January. Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to be with her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy. The Diwali picture of Kapil’s family showed Ginni posing behind a chair.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Anayra on December 10, 2019. Announcing the arrival of his little princess, Kapil had tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."