‘The Dirty Picture’ actress Arya Banerjee found dead at Kolkata home





Actress Arya Banerjee aka Devdutta Banerjee, daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, who starred in movies like 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and 'The Dirty Picture' (2011) was found dead at her South Kolkata apartment on Friday.

When her domestic help did not get any respond after ringing bells, she informed Arya’s neighbour and they called up the police. Police broke the door and found Arya’s dead body lying on the floor of a bedroom in her second-floor apartment at the three-storey building.

There were bloodstains on her nose but no other injuries. She was taken to SSKM Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. Cause of death can be ascertained only after the report is received,” said an officer.