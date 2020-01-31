‘Thappad’ trailer: Taapsee Pannu seeks divorce after her husband





The trailer of ‘Thappad’ is released and it showed Taapsee Pannu (Amu) a happily married and she seeks divorce from her husband (Pavail Gulati) after he slaps her in front of everyone at a party. Amu is devastated after the incident and she decided to take divorce from her husband.

The film shows it not fair for a husband to raise hand his wife not even once. The trailer shows Amu loves her husband very much and vice versa but one slap changed their life forever and Taapsee legally wants to separate from her husband. Even after saying sorry for several times, Amu is not ready to forgive her husband and start life afresh. She is determined to take divorce.

Earlier today, Taapsee unveiled the first poster from the film.

Sharing the poster, the actress had written "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook."

The movie reunites Taapsee with her ‘Mulk’ director Anubhav Sinha.”Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink,” Taapsee, 32, said in a statement.

‘Thappad’ is slated to release on February 28, 2020.