‘Thappad’ actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to girlfriend Anuja Joshi





‘Thappad’ actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi in an intimate ceremony. Ankur goes down his knees to propose marriage to his ladylove.

Sharing a picture of his proposing Anuja, the actor wrote, "19 July 2020," followed by a ring emoji. Anuja shared the same photo with the same caption on her Instagram account. Commenting on the post, Anuja wrote, "Oh boy. Now you have stuck with me (sic)."

Ankur's co-stars commented on the post and congratulated him for getting engaged to the love of his life. Sayani Gupta wrote, "Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both (sic)."

Ankur and Anuja were in long-distance relationship. Talking about it, Ankur penned a long note recently. He wrote, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness (sic)."

He added, "If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you're home! Yes, there's a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way (sic)."

Ankur said that the quarantine period helped them form a special bond. He wrote, "This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work (sic)."