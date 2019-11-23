‘Thalaivi’ poster: Kangana Ranaut looks unrecognizable as Jayalalithaa





The first look of Kangana Ranaut as late politician J Jayalalithaa in her biopic ‘Thalaivi’ was unveiled and she looks unrecognizable in the first look.

Kangana Ranaut’s team released the first look with the caption, "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020."

In the poster, the ‘Queen’ actress can be seen draped in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She sports a circular bindi on her forehead.

The first look of Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivi’ was not highly impressed by some social media and they passed comments like, "Kangana looking hilarious with 1 kg make-up," read a tweet while another user added: "This looks so freaking fake". Several others had just one word to describe Kangana's look as Jayalalithaa - "disaster" while many users laughed out loud on Twitter, reacting with the LOL emojis.

A short teaser of the film was also released on YouTube.