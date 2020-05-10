Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez gets close and romantic





The teaser of ‘Tere Bina’ was released today and Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez got totally got lost in each another’s arms. On Mother’s Day, the romantic track was released and was highly liked by the duo’s fans.

As said earlier, the track was shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse in four days. On his YouTube channel, Salman described the song as, “Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning.”

Previously, Salman opened up about shooting the song with very limited cost, the 'Dabangg' star said, “This song has been on my mind for the longest time and I thought let’s release it during this time. The kind of song it is, it was not fitting in any film, so I thought let’s release it like this,” Khan said. Adding to it, he called the song, “the cheapest production” where he played multiple roles of an actor, singer, director and producer.

Jacqueline also shared her experience, “We are used to shooting for songs with big productions which take weeks of prep. But for this song, we were a team of just three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting, moving props around and taking care of the makeup.”

The song was crooned by Salman himself while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The full song will be released on May 12.