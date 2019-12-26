Television actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37 in Mumbai





Television fans woke up with a sad news. Television actor Kushal Punjabi passed awat in Mumbai at the age of 37. The news took telly world with surprise as they never expected this to happen. They are shocked to learn about untimely demise of Kushal Punjabi.

The sad was revealed by Karanvir on early Friday morning, the actor wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast [sic]"

Born on April 23, 1982, Kushal Punjabi started off his career as a dancer and model. He started his acting career with A Mouthful Of Sky in 1995. He started in TV shows like Love Marriage (2002) Don (2006) Kasam se (2006), he also appeared as lead in Dekho Magar Pyaar Se (2004).

He was acted in few movies like like Humko Ishq ne Maara (1997), Bombay Boys (1998), Lakshya (2004), Kaal (2005), Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), among others. He was last seen on big screen in Crazy Cukkad Family (2015) and television show Ishq Mein Marjawan (2018).

He is now survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen and their son.

May his soul rest in peace!