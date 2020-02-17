‘Tejas’ first look: Kangana Ranaut rocks as IAF pilot





The first look of Kangana Ranaut from her upcoming film, ‘Tejas’ was unveiled and it showed Kangana in the role of a Indian Air Force pilot. The first looked showed Kangana dressed in the uniform of IAF officer, holding a helmet with a fighter pilot at the backdrop. She neatly tied her hair in a bun and was wearing a pair of aviators.

Sharing a picture, the Instagram handle of Kangana’s team wrote: “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .... Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS.”

Speaking about the upcoming film, the ‘Panga’ actress said "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform goes unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

‘Tejas’ will go on floors this summer and is slated to release in April 2021. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films.