Teejay Sidhu shares cute pic of third daughter, pens heartfelt note





Teeja Sidhu welcomed her third daughter with husband Karanvir Bohra and the new mommy shared an adorable picture of her new born daughter Gia. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Gia peacefully sleeping on her mommy arms.

Teejay wrote, "I have days where I just cry. Maybe it's the pregnancy hormones. Apparently it takes some time to get back to normal - my body healed so fast, but my emotions are still raw. I was fine a few minutes before I taking this picture, but then I started thinking..." Teejay added, "One day this child will be seventeen. She'll go off to college somewhere, maybe far away. Or she may go off to travel the world. She will make life decisions on her own. She will be excited and say, 'Mom, I'm grown up now!'"

She further wrote, "And I will feel sad. A grown up will be standing in front of me, but all I will see is my baby Vanessa, who I used to hold like this. I will remember how small and sweet and helpless she was, how she depended on me for everything, how she'd smile and my heart would melt. I suppose I should just enjoy this phase, and not overthink. But sometimes, I'm just an emotional Mom. I can't help all that I feel, all that I go through. And I wonder if it's just me, or does this happen to everyone? Do others also feel like they're losing their children even before they've grown. #motherhoodunplugged #randomthoughts #mydaughter #myworld"

Teejay and Karanvir Bohra are also parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

When the third child was born, Karanvir shared a joyous video in which he can be seen holding the newborn in her arms enjoying with their twins, Bella and Vienna, He captioned the video, "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati...p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega ."

Teejay Sindhu gave birth to the baby girl in Canada.

In August this year, the actor shared Teejay’s pregnancy by sharing a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."