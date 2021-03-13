Tara Sutaria tests positive for Covid-19





According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. No further details about her present condition is known.

The ‘Student of the year’ actor recently wrapped up the shooting of ‘Tadap’ with Ahan Shetty. The film is helmed by Mila Luthria and is scheduled to hit the screens on September 24.

This week many Bollywood celebrities contracted the virus. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi are few names who are currently fighting the virus.

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share the news of Ranbir’s health, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions (sic),” Neetu’s post read.

“SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” a source close to the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Manoj's team released a statement, which read, “Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”