Teaser: Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra romance in Masakali song





‘Marjaavaan’ couple Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra will be romancing in the remake of the popular song ‘Masakali’ from the film, ‘Delhi 6’ featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. After Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan’, the couple will be seen romancing for the second time.

Titled Masakali 2.0, the song’s teaser was unveiled on YouTube today. The full video will be out on April 8.

The original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan but the revised version was crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The 2.0 version of Masakali song has composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sidharth feels that the song is relevant during lock-down, saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.”

Tara says shooting the music video was easy for her as she had romanced Sid romantic drama Marjaavan. “It was a breeze,” she said. “It’s such a catchy song despite being a midtempo tune. Bhushanji and Tanishk have reimagined the 2.0 version beautifully while Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun, sexy spin, which I love," Tara added.

The music video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, who said the song was his 'personal favourite'. "AR Rahman created a musical gem in ‘Masakali’ which has been a personal favourite for years. The song is still a rage among youngsters, so I thought it might be a good idea to present it in a new fashion. We got Sidharth and Tara for the song as they look good together on screen and they infused life into the chartbuster,” he said.