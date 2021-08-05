Tara Sutaria rings in boyfriend Aadar Jain’s birthday in Alibaug





Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday with his girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria, brother Armaan Jain and friends in Alibaug. The ‘Student of the year 2’ actor gave us a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration of her boyfriend.

They all had a pool party in the day time and enjoyed barbecue at night. In one photo, Tara is seen feeding cake to Aadar.

Wishing Aadar, Tara wrote, "Happy birthday, my light (sic)," followed by black heart, wave and beach emojis.

In the comment section, Aadar called her his sunshine girl. He wrote, "I love you sunshine girl (sic)," followed by a sun and a black heart emoji.