Tara Sutaria, boyfriend Aadar Jain returns from London vacation

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain is currently dating Tara Sutaria and the lovebirds were clicked at Mumbai airport returning from London vacation.

While Tara donned a white crop top and matching yoga pants with a jacket tied around her waist, Aadar wore a red tracksuit.

Tara’s Instagram stories said that she and Aadar went for a holiday in London. On Thursday night, she shared a picture from her vacation and wrote, “Bye for now, London. You’ll be missed.”

dating rumour sparked off when the ‘Student of the year 2’ actress and Aadar together attended megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash. They posed for the paparazzi together and looked as if they are dating strongly.

When Tara was asked if she is dating Reema Jain’s son, Tara told Mumbai Mirror, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Tara also confirmed that she will continue to be spotted with him despite the rumours as they bonded vey well. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

In the past, Tara has been linked with Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her bond with Sidharth, she said, “Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they’re not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt. I got to know Sid because of Marjaavaan. Before that we had only met at parties. We realised that we were neighbours and had so much in common as we are both ex-Students and come from non-filmi families.”