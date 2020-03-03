Tanishaa celebrates birthday with mom Tanuja and friends in bikini





Kajol’s sister and Tanuja’s actress daughter Tanishaa turned 42 and she celebrated her birthday with mom Tanuja and friends in a resort. Their pool side pictures are doing all round the net. Tanuja sports a floral blue bikini matching with her birthday daughter.

Sharing a video of cutting cake, Tanishaa wrote on Instagram, “What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved.”

Tanishaa is dressed in a reddish top while Tanuja donned a printed kurta and draped a shawl on her shoulders.

In another picture, Tanishaa is seen floating in a pool.

The birthday girl also shared pictures from her visit to the resort. “Thank u my gorgeous girls for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me @utropicanaresort_” she wrote alongside the images.

Tanishaa shared another picture of herself happily posing for the camera and wrote, “Feeling the happy vibes @utropicanaresort_”

While sister Kajol could not join Tanishaa for the celebrations, she wished her loving sister by sharing a throwback picture with her. Kajol wrote, “Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.” Tanishaa was quick to respond with, “Thank u my darling!!! I love u too much!”



