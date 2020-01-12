‘Tanhaji’ Vs ‘Chhapaak’ Day 2: Ajay Devgn roars with 35.67 cr, Deepika earns 11.67 cr





Tough competition, ‘Chhapaak’ clashed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ at the box-office. Both are of different genres but competition is inevitable. off to a slow start, earns Rs 4.75 cr on the opening day.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ made an unexpected figure of Rs 15.10 crore on day one of its release. On the second day, Ajay’s film saw a jump of 40% while Deepika’s film saw a smaller increase in numbers.

Chhapaak earned Rs 11.67 crore in two days, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior collected Rs 35.67 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures Sunday morning.” #Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ? 11.67 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

“#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ? 35.67 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Mr Adarsh further wrote: "Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in Maharashtra [Mumbai, parts of CP and Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 15.10 cr. India biz."

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has a wider release than Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’. Trade analyst Girish Johar emphasised on the vast difference in the number of screens and genre of the two films. “Tanhaji is a commercial entertainer which is much bigger in budget and star cast whereas Chhapaak is realistic social drama. Tanhaji has a wider release with around 3500 plus screens whereas Chhapaak has around 1500-2000 screens.”

Trade expert Akshay Rathi also said, “Chhapaak can do better in some of the multiplexes and in urban centres. Tanhaji is a mass entertainer and has a the pan India appeal, which can be an advantage over Chhapaak. Both the films cater to a different kind of audiences and both can co-exist fabulously.”

'Chhapaak' helmed by Meghna Gulzar is based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal while 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: is based on the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.