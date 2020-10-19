Tamannaah Bhatia recovers from Covid-19, thanks hospital staff





Southern sensation Tamannah Bhatia recovered from Covid-19 and before leaving the Continental hospital, the ‘Baahubali’ actress shared picture with hospital staff and penned a heartfeul note for them.

Sharing picture along with the doctors at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad, she wrote, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at Continental Hospital." She added, "I was so sick, weak and scared but then you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better."

The actress had contracted the virus earlier this month. On October 5, she wrote, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged."