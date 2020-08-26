Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for COVID-19





The ‘Baahubali’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents have been tested positive for coronavirus. The actress shared the news on her Twitter handle.

Tamannaah said that she and the rest of her family members have been tested negative. "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at hoe underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery." (sic) the statement read.

Soon after the 30-year-old actress post, speedy recovery wishes from friends, film industry and fans poured in. "Praying for their quick recovery... Take care dear Tam," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kajal Aggarwal wrote in the comments: "Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery. Please take care Tammy, calling you." Esha Gupta added, "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam. Sending love."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen ‘Bole Chudiyan’, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has ‘That Is Mahalakshmi’ (a Telugu remake of the 2014 film Queen) and ‘Seetimaarr’ in her kitty.