Tamannaah Bhatia tying the knot with Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq?





After Tamannaah Bhatia and Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq’s picture at a jewelry shop went viral, gossip mills churned that the ‘Baahubali’ actress is set to tie the knot with Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq. After the picture of the duo at the jewelry shop started doing the round on net, netizens speculated marriage on the cards for the South actress and Pak cricketer.

However, the authenticity of the picture put the rumour to rest. They were invited as mere chief guests for an event in Dubai in 2017.

However, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her displeasure over linking with anyone and everyone, the actress in one of her interviews has earlier, clarified, “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting."

Tamannaah also added, "The only thing I’m romancing right now is my cinematic endeavours. I wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s prejudicial and disrespectful. The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated."

Earlier, the Southern sensation was linked up with a US-based doctor and she denied the reports then.