Tamannaah Bhatia tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital





Actress Tamannah Bhatia of ‘Bahubali’ fame has been tested positive for Covid-19. She showed mild symptoms and after getting tested, her result came positive. Tamannaah, who is shooting for a web series in Hyderabad was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She is under medication.

It’s been a month since the actress declared that her parents Santosh Bhatia and Rajani Bhatia have been tested positive for the virus. She then tweeted that both of them are under medication and following the necessary guidelines.

Tamannaah earlier wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have come in, unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines (sic)."

She added, "The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery (sic)."

Here’s wishing Tamannah Bhatia a speedy recovery!