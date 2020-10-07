Taimur’s Spanish teacher poses with pregnant Kareena at Pataudi palace





Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi’s online Spanish teacher visits the little one and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Pataudi palace. Taimur poses with his teacher. Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan also posed with the teacher.

His Spanish teacher posed picture along with Taimur and captioned it, “Finally got to meet my Spanish student off screen,” along with a heart emoji. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted this, and wrote, “We love Spanish… @learninglingos.”

Kareena donned a black and white checkered outfit.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan.







