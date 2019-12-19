Taimur turns three, Saif-Kareena throws Christmas-themed birthday bash





Media's favourite child and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi turned a year older today and on his special day, the doting parents hosted a Christmas-themed birthday bash.

The two tier cake is beautifully decorated with Santa Claus, Christmas trees, snow and play rides. Among the guest list were Karisma Kapoor with her kids Samaira and Kiaan, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya Kemmu and Babita.

For the birthday bash, Bebo donned a blue dress with polka dots, Saif was dressed in casual. While the birthday boy sported a big brown boots, black tee and brown pant.

Aunt Soha Ali Khan wished Taimur with an adorable picture of Taimur with Inaaya. She captioned the image, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life."

Soha Ali Khan shared another picture of Taimur enjoying ice-cream and Inaaya sitting near to him and she is craving for the ice-cream. She captioned the image, "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours !!"

Saif and Kareena also enjoyed Taimur’s birthday with media. Saif served delicious cake to the media persons stationed outside.

Happy 3rd birthday to Taimur!