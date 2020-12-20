Taimur turns four, mom Kareena Kapoor pens heartfelt wish





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi turned four today and proud mom Kareena shared a heartfelt wish for their son. Sharing a montage video of Taimur, the actress wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

The montage included photos of Taimur playing in snow, enjoying cake etc. the video ended with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan casted a peck on Taimur’s cheeks.

In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about how Taimur has impacted her life. “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes,” she told Filmfare.

Actors like Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soha Ali Khan also send birthday wishes to Taimur.

Soha shared a post for Taimur with little Inaaya. She captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday Tim Tim My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan".

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child in March. The couple announced the good news in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.