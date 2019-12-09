Taimur, Kareena, Saif, Sharmila enjoy Safari on Sharmila’s birthday





Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 75th birthday on December 9th and on her D-day, the family went to Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan and enjoyed Tiger safari. Picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on their way to a tiger safari in an open jeep is being circulated on social media.

Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram handle to wish her 'tigress' mom happy birthday. She shared a photo along with her mother and husband Kunal Kemmu and wrote, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Even Kunal also wished his mother-in-law in an adorable way. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan wished her mommy with an adorable picture of her with daughter Inaaya.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote: “Birthday pancakes !!” the picture shows Inaaya sitting on Sharmila’s lap gazing at the camera and infront of them is a pancake, with Happy Birthday, written on the plate in chocolate sauce.