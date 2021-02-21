Taimur is very happy and even Saif is very excited, Randhir Kapoor





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy today at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at around 9 am in the morning. The mother and the baby are doing fine. Bebo’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor very thrilled to become grandfather again.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the veteran actor said, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

Randhir Kapoor revealed that Taimur is ecstatic to welcome his younger sibling to their new house. “Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart,” said Taimur’s granddad.

Saif Ali Khan has taken paternity break to spend time with his family. Speaking to Elle magazine, Saif had earlier said, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Congratulations to the couple!