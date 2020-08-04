Taimur, Inaaya celebrate Rakshabandhan





Soha Ali Khan shares adorable pictures of the Rakhi celebration of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The pictures are unmissable, it showed Inaaya tying rakhi around Taimur’s wrist. The two little munchkins were dressed in white.

Saif Ali Khan accompanied Tim to Soha’s residence. Soha captioned these images as, “Happy Raksha Bandhan, followed by sparkling heart emoji #timandinni”

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan can be seen sitting next to their kids, adorably looking at them. Sohan dressed in red outfit also tied rakhi to Saif.

Actress Sophie Choudhry commented on Soha’s post, “Soooo adorable bless!!”