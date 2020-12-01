Taimur enjoys culinary session with parents Kareena, Saif





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi joins Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala where he is shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’. While staying in a hotel in Dharamshala, Taimur enjoyed culinary session with parents, Saif and Kareena.

The little Masterchef is seen wearing a black apron and making some delicious chocolate eggshells. Kareena and Saif watch as their son makes the yummy chocolate eggshells. In the picture, pregnant Bebo actress is dressed in a black tracksuit. While Saif is wearing white kurta pyjama and wore black robe over.

Earlier, little Taimur was seen enjoying pottery making session with his mom. It seems the little munchkin had a wonderful time in Dharamshala.