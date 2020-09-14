Tahira Kashyap wishes ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana on birthday





Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated 36th birthday today. His doting wife Tahira Kashyap wishes the birthday boy in the most adorable way.

Tahira shares birthday celebration picture in which she is seen eating cake from Ayushmann’s face. Posting the selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate”

Many close pals of Ayushmann from Bollywood wished him on his special day. From Shilpa Shetty to Angad Bedi wished the actor on his birthday.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy birthday Ayushmann, wishing you all in abundance.”

Neha Dhupia posted, “Happy birthday dear <3 Dher saara pyaar (a lot of love)"

Angad Bedi commented, "Happy birthday to my brotherman!"

Filmmaker Guneet Monga also wished Ayushmann on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday, abundance and blessings always."

Manav Vij wrote, "Happy birthday my dream girl. Ess paawan dehare te enu lakh lakh paariyan"

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Happy birthday Khurrana! Let’s explore the sporting arena this year.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama. The film is slated to hit floors in October this year.