Tahira Kashyap denies mother acted in Ramayan





Gossip mills churned that Tahira Kashyap’s mother played the role of Trijata in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan but the filmmaker and writer took to her social media account to dismiss the rumour, clarifying that she is actually an educationist.

"There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever," Tahira's statement read.

Dipika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita had also confirmed the same to Navbharat Times. She informed that the lady was not an actress and she travelled from Surat. She also added that 'Trijata' conceived a baby girl while working on the show.

Trijata played Sita's aid when Raavan put her in captivity in Lanka’s Ashok Vatika.