‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Samay Shah attacked





Actor Samay Shah, who enacted the role of Gogi in the popular comedy show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was attacked by some goons on October 27 outside his residence in Borivali, Mumbai. The incident has been captured on CCTV and its footage is making rounds on the internet.

The actor also shared a screenshot from the footage on his Instagram stories and accused the man of threatening him.

“This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou,” he wrote along with the picture of a man.

He told Spotboye, “My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon.”

His mother said that this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened. She said, “It wasn’t the first time- in the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this. We stay on the first floor and we have a main road facing the house. All of sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face. Then one more time this guy entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued using bad language. And this was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”

“I can’t tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest,” she added.

Samay Shah has filed a police complaint at the Borivali station on the basis of the CCTV footage.