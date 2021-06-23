‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak suffers from cancer





Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who essays the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular comedy soap, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been diagnosed with cancer. His treatment started last year and he is undergoing chemotherapy session.

The actor’s son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

Ghanshyam Nayak told the publication, "I am feeling fine but yes, the treatment has also started again. Currently, the chemotherapy session is going on. After almost four months I shot a special scene in Daman last week and Believe me I had a lot of fun there. As per the storyline at present, Natukaka is in his village and from there he makes a call to Jethalal. I went to Gujarat for a day just to shoot this call sequence. Episode one will be telecast in two days. Right now I am waiting to start shooting in Mumbai, I am very positive."

The actor also dismissed the report of financial crunch. The 77-year-old actor told Times Of India, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."

The veteran actor starred in Hindi movies like Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam among others.

He has also worked in many Gujarati films and TV shows. He worked in around 100 stage plays.