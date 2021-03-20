â€˜Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahâ€™ actor Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive





â€˜Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahâ€™ actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays the role of Bhinde has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is the second actor after Sunderlal aka Mayurk Vakani to have tested positive for the virus. He is currently under home quarantine.

He experienced cold for a week and got himself tested. Confirmed the same, Mandar told ETimes, "My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again."

The actor was shooting with co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Palak Sindhwani and as soon as he was tested positive he has asked them to get tested as well.

Mandar said, "I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative."

Meanwhile, another â€˜Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahâ€™ actor Mayur Vakani and his wife also tested positive for novel coronavirus. Mayur has been hospitalised after testing positive while his wife is in home quarantine. The actor's wife Hemali Vakani revealed to ETimes that the actor has been admitted in Ahmedabad.

She said, "He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

She added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two."

Wishing all the actors of â€˜Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahâ€™ a speedy recovery!