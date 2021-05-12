‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Bhavya Gandhi ‘s father dies of Covid-19





The deadly virus is not leaving any families untouched. Common people as well as celebrities are badly hit by Covid-19. Many lost their lives and many lost their dear ones to the deadliest virus. Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has lost his father to Covid-19. His father Vinod Gandhi passed away due to Covid complications on Tuesday morning.

Bhavya’ s father, who was a builder by profession tested positive for the virus few weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Bhavya Gandhi shared the sad news of his father’s demise on Wednesday morning.

The actor's mother, Yashoda Gandhi opened up about how they struggled to get bed in hospital and arrange medicines.

Yashoda said that a month ago Vinod got mild fever followed by chest pain. A chest scan showed a 5% infection but the doctor suggested home isolation and medication after consulting a specialist. However, he did not get relief even after two days.

"We again got his ct scan done...and unfortunately we learnt that the infection has doubled up and we have to admit him in the hospital. But I wasn't getting any hospital. Wherever I was calling they were asking me to register in BMC and when our number will come they will call me...I finally found a bed for him at a hospital in Dadar. Where he stayed for two days and then there also doctors told me that he needs an ICU and we don't have for now. So, please shift him to another hospital after which I had at least made 500 calls searching for the ICU bed...one of my friend finally managed to arrange for a ICU bed at a small hospital in Goregaon," she said.

She added how she even had to pay an extra price for his medicines. "Doctor asked us to arrange Remdesvir injection and I literally paid cost of 8 injections for 6 injections. After that they asked me to arrange 'Toxin' injection...I had to get it imported from Dubai and that too, using source and paying 1 lakh for a 45k injection," she said, adding that she finally had to shift him to Kokilaben hospital where he stayed for 15 days before he died on Tuesday.

She added that she saw him last on April 23 "from a distance though he was unconscious and couldn't see me". The actor has not issued a statement yet.

Our deepest condolence to the deceased’s family!