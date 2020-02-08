Taapsee Pannu shuts down troll who questioned why she voted in Delhi





Today, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has casted her vote in Delhi with her parents and netizens questioned her why she had not shifted her vote to Mumbai. Taapsee gave a befitting reply to her trollers by saying that she is more of a ‘Delhite’ and that her income is taxed through Delhi.

The user said, “Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too.”

To this, Taapsee replied on Twitter, “I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it.”

She wrote in another tweet, “And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am.”

Taapsee had posted a family picture after they cast their votes and captioned it on Twitter, “Aaj ka ek khoobsurat kaarya karne ke baad (After doing a beautiful task).” Anubhav Sinha, the director of her upcoming film Thappad, praised her usage of Urdu word ‘khoobsurat’ to which she replied, “Ab Dilli mein badhe hote hue maine hindi Urdu Punjabi ke mixture mein baat karte samay zyada farak nahi notice kiya. Sab mil ke ek hi bhasha ban jaati thi. Aur shayad aaj bhi zyada farak samajh nahi aata mujhe toh (While growing up in Delhi, I haven’t noticed much difference while talking in a mixture of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. It eventually becomes one language. And even today, I can’t differentiate much).”