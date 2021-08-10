Taapsee Pannu getting married to Mathias Boe?





Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and Olympic Silver medalist Badminton player, Mathias Boe are dating for quite sometime and Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu hinted about her sister’s wedding.

Shagun, a wedding planner by profession, was asked if she has ideas ready for Taapsee's wedding. She said, "Yeah, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recce has been done.” To this, Taapsee added, "Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai [It remains to be decided whether to get married or not].”

Taapsee prefers to keep her personal life under wrap. She had earlier said she would invest her time in the right person, and not waste her time and energy on random ones. She said, “Whenever I have dated, I have kept one thing in my mind, ki agar isse shaadi ho sakti hai toh hi iske sath time and energy waste kar sakte hai. I can’t waste my time and energy on that person jisse meri shaadi na ho.”

Her parents are like typical Indian parents, who wants their daughter to get married as soon as possible. “My parents are like just get married. Bas tu karle, kissi se bhi karle, but kisse se bhi karle tu. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever,” added Taapsee.

On July 11th, Taapse celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with her sister and friends. they enjoyed lunch together.

On the work front, Taapsee recently donned the producer’s hat with the movie, Blurr, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah.