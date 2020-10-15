Taapsee Pannu enjoys dreamy vacation with beau Mathias Boe in Maldives





Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is having a whale of time with boyfriend Mathias Boe in Maldives. Apart from her boyfriend, the ‘Pink’ actress is also accompanied by her sister Shagun Pannu.

Mathias Boe shared a candid picture with Taapsee and captioned it, “Holiday got me like.... thank u for having us @tajmaldives ur place is next level s...”.

During the vacation, Taapsee and her sisters can be seen performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song by Yashraj Mukhate. Mathias also joined them.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee had opened up about her relationship with Boe. She had said, “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do. Honestly, it's never been like I have hidden things from my parents. But I'm also of the belief that I will bring someone to their notice only when I'm sure of it. Most of the time, it didn't reach that level.”

Mathias Boe is a Danish badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist. For the past four years, the couple is going strong.

Taapsee once shared her views on marriage, “It’s not that I have tried too hard to keep my personal life under wraps and wanted to keep it away from everyone. I am not dating any cricketer, actor, or director, producer or any big Indian businessman. Whenever my wedding happens, there will not be any hoopla about it. Right now there is some wedding season going on in the country but when I tie the knot, I don’t think it will interest the Indian media so much. Whenever my wedding happens, it will not be to a cricketer or a rich businessman.”