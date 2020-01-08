Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap join JNU protest





Many Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar gathered at Carter road, Mumbai and protested against JNU attacks in Delhi along with JNU students.

It was a peaceful protest joined by Swara Bhasker, Sudhir Mishra, Rekha Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Rahul Dholakia, Ali Fazal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta, Vikramaditya Motwane, Saurabh Shukla, Rajkumar Gupta, joining the protesters. Dia gets emotional at the protest.

“We want to tell them, we are with them and we will stand for them every time.” Anurag Kashyap said students across India woke up the country and he takes inspiration from them.

“I condemn the way police are controlled. Common man has been intimidated so much that now he is not afraid,” the director said. “We stand by the students and they are our inspiration.”

He added, “I ran away from Twitter and was busy in my work. I was like, ‘Why should I bother? I am earning money and doing my work. Students have shown me the way, they have woken me up,” he said. “I returned because of them. I stand with them. I stand behind them. I am learning from them.”

“We aren’t fools. We are watching. We know how riots are caused, how these situations are created. We can see what you want to do and what’s your intention and where you are taking us. We won’t let you take us there,” Kashyap said At the protest, people recited poems, sang songs and held placards criticising the government.

Music composer Ankur Tewari sang a new track as the crowed tagged along. “Tere khauf kay keher se khamosh hum rahe, woh hum nahi. Tere khauf kay kay darr se zulmo sitam hum sahe, hum woh nahi (We are not the ones to stay silent because of you. We are not the ones to tolerate injustice because of you),” the lyrics went.

Actor Swara Bhasker hoped everyone in the country would now break their silence as “it’s enough”. “There’s a saying in Hindi, ‘Bahut hua sammaan (Enough of showing respect),” she said. “So, we have reached that stage in this country where we have shown enough respect to the government, the law and order machinery, which have repeatedly failed to fulfil their responsibility.”

Bhardwaj was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks: “I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong.”

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire said they were there to protest against the violence at JNU, “which they are calling a ‘clash’ which it wasn’t.” He then recited a poem, ‘Hindustan Kehte Hai Mujhe Main Gandhi Ka Desh Hu’. The two-hour long protest ended with the crowd singing the national anthem and chanting “Inquilab Zindabad”.









