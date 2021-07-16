T-Series head Bhushan Kumar accused of raping a 30-yr-old





An FIR has been lodged against T-series head Bhushan Kumar at Mumbai’s D N Nagar police station in rape case. A 30-year-old has registered case again the T-series head. She alleged that Bhushan Kumar raped her on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, sources from Mumbai Police confirmed the development. “A case of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are still investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

ANI tweeted#Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police

No arrest has been made so far. Investigation is underway and the Mumbai police is yet to record the statement of Bhushan Kumar, who is currently not in Mumbai.

Bhushan Kumar took the charge of the music company T-Series in 1997 after his father Gulshan Kumar was murdered. He was then 19-year-old. He ventured into film production with the 2001 romance drama Tum Bin. His projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Hate Story 3, Airlift, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Satyameva Jayate, De De Pyaar De and Kabir Singh.