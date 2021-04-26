Swara Bhaskar’s mother, cook test Covid-19 positive





Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar’s mother and cook have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After they have tested positive, Swara quarantined herself at her Delhi home.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress wrote, “It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people.”

On the work front, last month in Lucknow, she kicked off the first schedule of her next project, Jahaan Chaar Yaar but lockdown put a hold on the film shoot.

With rising Covid cases in Maharashtra, the government has announced a curfew in the state.