Swara Bhaskar’s ex Himanshu Sharma marries Kanika Dhillon





Bollywood scriptwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma entered into wedlock in an intimate ceremony. Kanika took to her social media handle to share the news. Sharing photos, she wrote, “Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma.”

It was a low-key affair in the presence of close friends and relatives. The bride wore bright pink lehenga while Himanshu donned white kurta pyjama and yellow Nehru jacket.

Congratulation messages pour in after Kanika shared the good news. Atika Chohan, her co-writer congratulated them in the comments section. “Congratulations Kanika. Wish you both Happiness forever,” wrote another person. Actor Taapsee Pannu, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In December, the couple got engaged, Sharing the photos of their engagement, Kanika wrote, “#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma.” The photos showed the couple with their respective parents. The engagement was a total family affair.

Talking about their engagement, Himanshu told, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.”

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma dated for a year before making their relationship official.

Himanshu Sharma dated Swara Bhaskar in the past. While Kanika was earlier married to filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. They got divorced in 2019. They are yet to announce their wedding date.

Congratulations to Himanshu and Kanika!