Swara Bhaskar joins protesting farmers at Sindhu Border





On Thursday, Bollywod actress Swara Bhaskar was seen with the protesting farmers at the Sindhu Border. The actress extended her support to the farmers, who are protesting on Delhi borders against new farm laws.

Sharing the picture, Swara Bhaskar wrote,“A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

The actress was seen wearing in a winter wear and a mask, sitting along with other women protesters.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress captioned more pictures, “Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest.”

"I Have A Relationship With Farmers Through Food": Swara Bhasker told to NDTV.

Earlier, the actress had slammed the use of water cannons on the farmers, calling it ‘shameful’ and ‘inhuman’. She had written on her Twitter handle, “SHAMEFUL conduct ! Shame on @mlkhattar govt. It’s 14 degrees in Sonepat just now!!!! Cruel inhuman people!”