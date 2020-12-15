Swara Bhaskar ex-boyfriend Himanshu Sharma gets engaged to Kanika Dhillon





‘Raanjhanaa’ writer and ex-boyfriend of Swara Bhaskar Himanshu Sharma gets engaged to ‘Manmarziyaan’ writer Kanika Dhillon in an intimate ceremony. Kanika took to her Instagram account to share picture from the ceremony. She looked stunning in a yellow suit and red bangles. While Himanshu donned a baby blue kurta pyjama and a white vest.

Sharing the photos, Kanika wrote, “#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma.” The photos showed the couple with their respective parents. The engagement was a total family affair.

Talking about their engagement, Himanshu told, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.”

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma dated for a year before making their relationship official.

Industry friends congratulated Kanika and Himanshu,

Sonal Chauhan commented, "Many congratulations Kanika ????." Taapsee Pannu dropped a bunch of heart emojis and a hugging face emoji. Prakash Raj's wife Pony wrote on Kanika's post, "Areyyyyyy this is such a beautiful surprise.... love you both ?????????? wadaaaaiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”.

Himanshu Sharma dated Swara Bhaskar in the past. While Kanika was earlier married to filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. They got divorced in 2019. They are yet to announce their wedding date.

Congratulations to Himanshu and Kanika!











