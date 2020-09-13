Swami Agnivesh dies at 80: Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, Divya Dutta pay tribute





Social activist and a Member of Legislative Assembly Swami Agnivesh passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and being treated for liver cirrhosis and was on ventilator due to multi-organ failure.

According to hospital statement, Swami Agnivesh suffered a heart attack at 6 PM and was declared dead at 6.30 PM. Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhasker and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to their social media handles to offer heartfelt condolences.

Swara on her Twitter account wrote, "A gem of a person.. a true embodiment of #Hindu Dharm.. a man who represented the true meaning of the colour saffron. #SwamiAgnivesh ji India has lost a special son. #OmShanti #RIP". While Farhan Akhtar's father tweeted, "This world has lost one more noble human being Swami Agnivesh. His resilience against the bonded labour had given a new life to lakhs of men women and children. Good bye Swami ji."

"I am shocked and saddened by his passing. A man of vigour and conviction, he never looked, sounded or behaved his age! The country is diminished by his passing & I mourn with the millions whose rights he fought to uphold. Om Shanti," this is what Mr Shashi Tharoor wrote on his Twitter handle.