Suzanne’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni wishes her son Hrehaan on birthday





Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan’s son Hrehaan celebrated his 15th birthday today and the star kid celebrated his birthday with family members. While wishing son Hrehaan, Suzanne shared a sweet video of her Instagram account to wish her birthday boy.

She captioned the video, “To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart”

Suzanne’s rumoured boyfriend and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Aly Goni’s brother, Arslan Goni dropped a comment. Arslan commented, “Happy Happy Birthday,” and added a party emoji. Apart from Arslan Goni, Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and many send birthday wishes to Hrithik’s son.

Suzanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni

A source close to Suzanne revealed to Pinkvilla that it is very much evident from their body language that they are ‘more than friends’.

The source was quoted as saying, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.”

Meanwhile, their dating rumour sparked off when Hrithik’s former wife shared a group photo with Ekta Kapoor and her friends, which also featured Arslan Goni, Aly and Jasmin Bhasin. Reportedly, the designer met Arslan through common friends and are going string for six months.