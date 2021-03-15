Suzanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan splits from husband DJ Aqeel





Suzanne Khan’s designer sister Farah Khan separated from husband DJ Aqeel after 22 years of married life. sharing a selfie with her estranged hubby, Farah wrote that for the past nine years, their relationship status changed from couple to just friends.

She shared,“Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer,” wrote Farah.

She added that it is a mutual decision and they hold no animosity of any kind towards each other and will always be there for each other. “Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life,” wrote Farah.

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel got married in February 1999. The couple welcomed their son Azaan in 2002, and their daughter Fizaa in 2005.