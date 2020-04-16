Suzanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for coronavirus





Jewelry designer Farah Ali Khan, who is a sister of Suzanne Khan and daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan has been tested negative for Covid-19. She has to undergo tests for the virus after one of her staff tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting," Farah said on Twitter on April 16.

In a separate tweet, Farah revealed that she is relieved that her children and in-house staff tested negative. "You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious," Farah tweeted.

She also asked her fans and followers to stay home and stay safe. "Will be quarantined until April 29, 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home. This too shall pass."

When one of her in-house staff has been tested positive for coronavirus, Farah said that as a precautionary measure the entire family has also undergone test and they will all be going in self-isolation.

“COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” read her first tweet.

She lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their “swift and timely” action.She further added, “Have to say the BMC & their docs in Mumbai are amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go.”