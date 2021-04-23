Suzanne Khan wishes former in-laws Rakesh Roshan, Pinky on 50th anniversary





Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Sharing a lovely video, Suzanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife wished her former in-laws, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 50th wedding anniversary.

She captioned the video, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out louds’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning.”

In the video, Hrithik, Suzanne, their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan can also be seen.