Suzanne Khan wishes brother Zayed Khan on birthday with a family video





Bollywood actor and Suzanne Khan’s brother Zayed Khan turned 42 on Monday and the loving sister shared a touching family video to wish her brother.

Sharing the video, Suzanne wrote, “Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts… this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently”.

On Monday, while wishing Zayed, Suzanne wrote, “You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic… Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai.. there is NO one else with a power packed relentless solid heart like yours. ???????????????? love you the mostesttttt…. Your forever cheerleader Suzzz ?????????????????????????? #Houseofkhan,” Hrithik commented on his ex-wife’s post on Instagram, “Best man.”