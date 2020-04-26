Suzanne Khan shares pleasant pic of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan





Coronavirus pandemic has brought Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Suzanne Khan under one roof. Suzanne has moved in with Hrithik along with their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan so that they can jointly take care of their children.

Suzanne has shared a pleasant sight of Hrithik and their two kids standing at the balcony and clouds moving in the sky.

Sharing the picture, she quoted lines from a poem by Welsh poet William Henry Davies and wrote: “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs, And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’, So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem.Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop.”

Suzanne’s friends Rohit Roy, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emojis in comments.

Recently, Suzanne and Hrithik virtually wished Pinky and Rakesh Roshan on their anniversary.