Suzanne Khan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor attend Gauri Khan’s bash





Shahrukh Khan's entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan hosted a grand and glamourous bash at her store in Mumbai on Saturday and it was graced by Gauri’s close friends.

Suznane Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Panday, Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan, actor Neelam, Nandita Mahtani and Natasha Poonawalla with husband Adar for the bash dressed in the best attires.

While Gauri looked gorgeous in a red gown, King Khan looked daper in a black suit. Neelam sizzled in a shimmering red dress. Maheep and Bhavna stunned in a short dress. Gauri shared a few candid pictures of herself chilling with her friends at the party on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Tips on how to ace a reality Tv show .....woooooo can’t wait to watch this one.”