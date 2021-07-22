Suzanne Khan celebrates Eid with family, shines in pink saree





Interior designer and former wife of Hrithik Roshan Suzanne Khan celebrated Eid-al-Adha with her family and she shared us a glimpse of the festival.

For the occasion, Suzanne Khan opted for a gorgeous pink saree and she looked ravishing. The 42-year-old shared a series of picture. In one of the pictures, she posed with her son. The second picture has Suzanne with her mother, designer Zarine Khan, and her sister Simone Arora.

The third picture featured Suzanne Khan will her group of friends. she posed with her brother and actor Zayed Khan, and fashion designer Manav Gangwani in the final picture.

Speaking about her personal life, she was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan and they have two children - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Speaking about her professional life, Suzanne Khan is an interior designer. She runs her interior designing label The Charcoal Project.